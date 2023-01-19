Watch Hayley Williams Crash boygenius’ Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

For Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — a.k.a. boygenius — reinterpreting Rolling Stone‘s classic January 1994 Nirvana cover made perfect sense for their own Rolling Stone cover shoot.

“I like how there’s a raw element to everything they made, and I feel like we definitely tried to maintain a level of imperfection that still felt true to us,” Dacus says of the grunge icons. “They also seem like people who were confused by the hype about them. We’re our own biggest fans, but also, I can relate to that.”

"It is like getting to bring to fruition not only the shit-posting idea, but my little 13-year-old dreams," Baker adds. "I used to do this but at my house, with [no] Gucci suit …You saw somebody do something and you were like, 'Wow, I want to be that rock star guy. And then by some random miracle, we get to do it."

Nearly two minutes into this behind-the-scenes clip, Paramore’s Hayley Williams crashes the shoot in a blue-striped sweater and flaming red hair, hugging the trio. Following her exit, Bridgers concludes with a send-off: “This is our first moment as a group, really,” she says. “We made The Record, but we were by ourselves. This is our coming out …”

Baker interjects: “This is our coming out ball.”