Boygenius Will Spend Halloween in Hollywood, Make Madison Square Garden Debut on Fall Tour

Boygenius have been having too much fun on their North American tour — so they’re doing it again. The trio’s forthcoming fall tour will be bigger, but also much smaller. Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker will only be performing in five cities on this trek, but among that handful of venues are Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Madison Square Garden.

To sweeten the deal, Boygenius are bringing more friends along for the ride. Their Sept. 25 show at MGM Music Hall in Boston and Sept. 28 show in New Haven at Westville Music Bowl will open with a performance from Palehound. Samia will provide support for the Sept. 30 show in Philadelphia at TD Pavillion at the Mann.

Boygenius’ Madison Square Garden debut on Oct. 2 will feature an opening set — and hopefully a “Silk Chiffon” performance — from MUNA. And Hollywood Bowl will not only get to spend Halloween with the trio on Oct. 31, but they’ll also get to see 100 gecs kick off the show with special guest Sloppy Jane.

General sale for the five-show tour begins on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Boygenuis’ current tour run is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 5 at Red Rocks Amphitheater but kicked off in early June. It marked their second-ever tour together, having last headed out on the road together in November 2018 following the release o their Boygenius EP. The trio released their album The Record in March.

"I play to thousands of people a night, and sometimes I'm mentally in a really bad place," Bridgers told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "It's so hard to relate to people. Except for those guys. ​​Being with them makes it so much less dark."

“We feel an element of home together. We’ve been talking about picking a TV show, and after every show, watching one episode before bed. Very children’s-book vibes,” Dacus added. “I’ll give them each a little kiss on the head and tuck them in.”

Boygenius Fall Tour Dates

Sept. 25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 28 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

Sept. 30 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann

Oct. 2 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl