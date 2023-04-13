Watch Boygenius Debut ‘The Record’ Live Ahead of Coachella

Boygenius couldn’t wait for Coachella, or their own tour, to deliver live debuts for the newly released songs on their album The Record. Instead, the trio made of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker played through most of the album during a warmup show at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California.

Phoebe during her verse in $20 tonight pic.twitter.com/pdACSW9R7E — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 13, 2023

The official setlist for the night was a mix of old and new, split into three acts and an encore. The first act nearly played the record in order, kicking off with the short opener “Without You Without Them” but slipping in “Satanist” before moving onto “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” “True Blue,” and “Cool About It.”

The second act began to weave The Record together with the group’s debut EP boygenius. “Souvenir” and “Me and My Dog” from the EP were followed with “Leonard Cohen” and “We’re in Love” from the album. In the third, Boygenius performed “Anti-Curse” and “Letter to an Old Poet” alongside “Not Strong Enough” with “Salt in the Wound” as an added throwback.

Boygenius performing Letter to an old poet last night! pic.twitter.com/cgbKQKMLPr — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 13, 2023

“Revolution 0” is the only song from The Record that made it into the encore segment of the night. The rest pulled from boygenius, including “Bite the Hand,” “Stay Down,” and finally, “Ketchum, ID.”

Boygenius will follow up the warmup show and their set at Coachella with a full tour scheduled to begin in June. The band will make 13 stops across North America with the addition of concerts planned in conjunction with the Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.

Boygenius performing Ketchum ID acoustic tonight in Pomona! pic.twitter.com/7Si4lGj7Zl — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 13, 2023

Touring is at the root of Boygenius’ existence. Dacus, Baker, and Bridgers were booked together on a triple bill in 2018 and went into the studio to record a seven-inch single in promotion of the shows. “We set out to make one song, and made six,” Bridgers told Rolling Stone in a recent cover story. “It was not like falling in love. It was falling in love.”