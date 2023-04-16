Boygenius Support Trans Rights and Say ‘F-ck Ron DeSantis’ at Coachella

Boygenius didn’t hold back during their first show together in five years. The supergroup — made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker — took the stage at Coachella on Saturday night and immediately charmed the crowd by coming out to “The Boys Are Back in Town,” something that’s become an ongoing joke since they announced they were going on tour.

They were playful throughout the performance, tackling each other during “Salt in the Wound” and cracking jokes. However, their set was also a moment to take a stand: Baker took a few seconds after introducing the band to speak up for trans rights. “I want to say before we keep going, I don’t know if you’ve been checking the news and seeing the tomfoolery that’s going on in Florida, Missouri, and so many other places, but trans lives matter, trans kids matter,” she said. “We’re going to fight it, and we’re going to win.”

Bridgers piped in shortly after, adding, “And abortion rocks, and fuck Ron DeSantis.”

Boygenius was recently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone. In a wide-ranging interview, they spoke about their close-knit friendship, their inspirations, and working on The Record. The album hit at Number Four on the Billboard 200 when it came out in April, making it the highest-charting entry for any of the members.

In their cover interview, the group talked about getting ready to hit the road together and shared that they were looking forward to touring as friends. “I play to thousands of people a night, and sometimes I’m mentally in a really bad place,” Bridgers says. “It’s so hard to relate to people. Except for those guys. ​​Being with them makes it so much less dark.”