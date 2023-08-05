See Boygenius Perform ‘The Record’ Songs to Celebrate CBS’ 500th Saturday Sessions

As solo artists, Boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker each made their national television debuts performing on CBS Saturday Morning’s Saturday Sessions, which for nearly every weekend over the past decade has spotlighted an eclectic mix of musicians. To commemorate the 500th Saturday Sessions this weekend, the supergroup returned to where it all started, delivering a trio of tracks off The Record.

Eschewing the Saturday Sessions’ usual intimate studio performances, Boygenius instead took to the big stage and a large crowd, playing “$20,” “Not Strong Enough,” and “Cool About It.”

The trio also sat down with CBS' Anthony Mason to discuss their journey from indie rockers to Taylor Swift openers to selling out shows in their own right:

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus are highly acclaimed indie artists. Their supergroup @xboygeniusx is performing for sold-out crowds around the world. @AnthonyMasonCBS sits down with them to discuss their journey. pic.twitter.com/RRmoI7c0cd — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) August 5, 2023

Boygenius’ “The Tour” concludes its North American run tonight with a sold-out gig at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre. It won’t be long before Bridgers, Dacus and Baker are back on the road, however, as just six days later, Boygenius will embark on a month-long European trek, after which they’ll return stateside for another string of U.S. dates that conclude with sold out shows at both New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

CBS Saturday Morning also celebrated the milestone with a look back at the best of the Saturday Sessions: