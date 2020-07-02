Boygenius to Drop Demos on Bandcamp for One Day Only

Boygenius will be releasing three demos from their self-titled 2018 EP via Bandcamp on Friday — for one day only.

The release coincides with the music platform’s decision to waive their revenue shares for 24 hours on select Fridays in order to support artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the indie supergroup will be donating theirs. They’ll split the proceeds between three organizations that the band members chose themselves, each in their local areas: Phoebe Bridgers’ donations will go to Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, Julien Bakers’ will be given to OUTMemphis, and Lucy Dacus’ will go to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

The demos include “Bite the Hand,” “Me and My Dog,” and “Stay Down,” three songs that showcase each member. The demos were made on a voice memo app that was taped in rehearsal on June 5th, 2018, right before they recorded the EP.

Prior to releasing Boygenius in 2018, each member of the supergroup released a solo album, with Dacus dropping her second in 2018 (Historian), and Baker and Bridgers both dropping records in 2017 (Turn Out the Lights and Stranger in the Alps). Baker and Dacus are rumored to be working on follow-ups, while Bridgers released Punisher last month — which included backing vocals from her bandmates.

“I’m influenced by every level of their musicality,” Bridgers recently told Rolling Stone.“Julien’s belting is so cool. Lucy literally sounds like melted butter when she sings. I love them. True dudes.”