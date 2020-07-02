 Boygenius to Drop Bandcamp Demos For One Day Only - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Kendell Marvel Drops Cover of Lee Hazlewood's 'Houston' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Boygenius to Drop Demos on Bandcamp for One Day Only

Indie supergroup will donate proceeds to three separate charities in their local areas

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
boygenius - Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacusboygenius at Brooklyn Steel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2018

Boygenius will be releasing three demos from their self-titled 2018 EP via Bandcamp on Friday — for one day only.

RMV/Shutterstock

Boygenius will be releasing three demos from their self-titled 2018 EP via Bandcamp on Friday — for one day only.

The release coincides with the music platform’s decision to waive their revenue shares for 24 hours on select Fridays in order to support artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the indie supergroup will be donating theirs. They’ll split the proceeds between three organizations that the band members chose themselves, each in their local areas: Phoebe Bridgers’ donations will go to Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, Julien Bakers’ will be given to OUTMemphis, and Lucy Dacus’ will go to Mutual Aid Disaster Relief Richmond.

The demos include “Bite the Hand,” “Me and My Dog,” and “Stay Down,” three songs that showcase each member. The demos were made on a voice memo app that was taped in rehearsal on June 5th, 2018, right before they recorded the EP.

Prior to releasing Boygenius in 2018, each member of the supergroup released a solo album, with Dacus dropping her second in 2018 (Historian), and Baker and Bridgers both dropping records in 2017 (Turn Out the Lights and Stranger in the Alps). Baker and Dacus are rumored to be working on follow-ups, while Bridgers released Punisher last month — which included backing vocals from her bandmates.

“I’m influenced by every level of their musicality,” Bridgers recently told Rolling Stone.“Julien’s belting is so cool. Lucy literally sounds like melted butter when she sings. I love them. True dudes.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bandcamp, Boygenius, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.