Boygenius Join Tibet House Benefit Lineup Day Before Show

Boygenius have joined the lineup for the annual Tibet House benefit concert, which is taking place tomorrow, March 1, at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker join a lineup that includes Laurie Anderson, New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Arooj Aftab, Allison Russell, Gogol Bordello, Tenzin Choegyal, Saori Tsukada, and more. Composer Philip Glass will serve as the evening’s artistic director, while the Philip Glass Ensemble will also perform.

Tickets for the Tibet House benefit are still available via the Carnegie Hall website. Proceeds from the concert will benefit Tibet House U.S., a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 to “ensure the survival of Tibetan civilization.” Trending Alex Murdaugh's Brother Says He Cleaned Up Nephew's Remains McCarthy Gave Tucker the Jan. 6 Tapes. Trump Allies Are Threatening to Sue Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for Acknowledging Ron DeSantis Exists Mark Wahlberg — Who Once Assaulted Two Vietnamese Men — Was the Wrong Choice to Present ‘Everything Everywhere’ Cast a SAG Award

For Boygenius, the last-minute Tibet House benefit gig comes as they gear up for the release of their first album, The Record, which is set to arrive on March 31. After that, the recent Rolling Stone cover stars have a busy summer of shows planned, including sets at Coachella, as well as part of the Re:Set concert series, which will find them playing shows with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange in various cities throughout the country starting in June.

The Record follows Boygenius’ self-titled debut EP, which arrived back in 2018. The group has shared three songs so far, “$20,” “Emily I’m Sorry,” and “True Blue.”