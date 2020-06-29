‘In My Room’ With Boy George

For our latest edition of In My Room, Boy George shares an intimate performance — accompanied by guitarist Kevan Frost — from a private spot in London.

While wearing a bright red hat and a blazer with various patches, he performs “Frantic,” as well as an acoustic version of his song “Isolation,” followed by a cover of Mary Gauthier’s “Mercy Now.”

Boy George released his single “Clouds” and “Isolation” earlier this year. He’d written the latter song before the coronavirus pandemic caused social distancing rules to be put in place around the world, but it feels especially prescient for our current health crisis. “My friend Sacha Gervaise told me his business partner owned a satellite. This got me thinking about isolation and perhaps freedom,” he explained in a tweet about the song’s inspiration. “So many metaphors, so little time. Keep safe people and let’s get this moment under control.”

Boy George plans to release a new solo album titled Geminis Don’t Read The Manual later this year. Along with his huskier vocals, this marks the 58-year-old singer’s first release via his own label, BGP. To find Boy George and Culture Club merch, visit the store.

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund.

