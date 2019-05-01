Hear Boy George and Gladys Knight Duet on Culture Club’s ‘Runaway Train’

Boy George and Culture Club recruit Gladys Knight for a new version of the band’s “Runaway Train.” The reworked rendition of the song, which appeared in its original form on Boy George and Culture Club’s 2018 LP Life, was initially released as a limited edition vinyl on Record Store Day before its digital release Monday.

The new version of “Runaway Train” turns the track into a duet with George and Knight trading verses; notably, the lyric “Michelle Obama, you know my name,” originally sung by George, is now handled by Knight, who performed at the White House and once sang alongside Barack Obama.

Boy George and Culture Club rerecorded “Runaway Train” with Knight in September 2018, a collaboration that “fulfilled a life-time ambition for George,” the band said. Soon after, Knight joined Culture Club onstage at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre to perform the song live in October 2018:

“This lady is truly special. Her voice has touched me from the minute I heard it,” George told the audience at the time. “I have waited for this moment for so long.”