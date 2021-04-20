 Boy George Biopic in the Works - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Walter Mondale, Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate, Dead at 93
Home Music Music News

Boy George Biopic in the Works

Singer teases that Danny Mays, Keanu Reeves are involved in the project

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Boy George interview. File photo dated dated 20/12/2018 Boy George who says he was too "engaged chemically" to take part in Live Aid. The Culture Club frontman did not perform at the landmark concert despite singing on Band Aid's track Do They Know It's Christmas. Issue date: Monday May 4, 2020. The singer, 58, told the Grounded With Louis Theroux podcast: "I messed it up. I was otherwise engaged chemically". See PA story SHOWBIZ George. Photo credit should read: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire URN:53619044 (Press Association via AP Images)

Press Association/AP

A Boy George biopic may be in production as soon as this summer. Deadline reports that the project, titled Karma Chameleon, has moved from MGM to Millennium Media and is looking at a summer 2021 shoot in London and Bulgaria.

On Tuesday, Boy George himself released a video stating that a casting call for the film is underway. The singer also said that 1917 and Line of Duty actor Danny Mays has been cast as Boy George’s father, and teased that “there are rumors of Keanu Reeves popping in.” (Representatives for the production declined to confirm either actors’ involvement to Deadline.)

Karma Chameleon will trace Boy George’s life from his Irish working-class beginnings to his rise to stardom in the Eighties with Culture Club (Jon Moss, Roy Hay, and Mikey Craig).

The film will be directed by Sacha Gervasi (HitchcockAnvil: The Story of Anvil), and will be produced by Kevin King Templeton (Creed I & II) and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive produce, and Wonder Woman casting director Kate Ringsell has also been brought on board.

“We’re elated to bring this amazing story to life. Boy George and Culture Club have been an inspiration to so many people,” Millennium Media co-president Jonathan Yunger said in a statement. “Specifically, George’s unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live their truth as fearless individuals. This is more relevant today than ever and we are so proud to have Sacha lead the charge on this musical journey.”

In This Article: Boy George, Culture Club, Keanu Reeves

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.