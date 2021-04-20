Boy George Biopic in the Works

A Boy George biopic may be in production as soon as this summer. Deadline reports that the project, titled Karma Chameleon, has moved from MGM to Millennium Media and is looking at a summer 2021 shoot in London and Bulgaria.

On Tuesday, Boy George himself released a video stating that a casting call for the film is underway. The singer also said that 1917 and Line of Duty actor Danny Mays has been cast as Boy George’s father, and teased that “there are rumors of Keanu Reeves popping in.” (Representatives for the production declined to confirm either actors’ involvement to Deadline.)

Karma Chameleon will trace Boy George’s life from his Irish working-class beginnings to his rise to stardom in the Eighties with Culture Club (Jon Moss, Roy Hay, and Mikey Craig).

The film will be directed by Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock, Anvil: The Story of Anvil), and will be produced by Kevin King Templeton (Creed I & II) and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive produce, and Wonder Woman casting director Kate Ringsell has also been brought on board.

“We’re elated to bring this amazing story to life. Boy George and Culture Club have been an inspiration to so many people,” Millennium Media co-president Jonathan Yunger said in a statement. “Specifically, George’s unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live their truth as fearless individuals. This is more relevant today than ever and we are so proud to have Sacha lead the charge on this musical journey.”