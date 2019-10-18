‘Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams’ Chronicles Life and Death of Ziggy Stardust

Insight Comics will release a full-length graphic novel chronicling David Bowie’s ascent from obscurity to otherworldly fame. Artist Michael Allred (Sandman) joins forces with writer Steve Horton (Amala’s Blade) and colorist Laura Allred (Madman) to capture Bowie’s life through illustrations just as vibrant and fantastical as the man himself.

Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moorage Daydreams is a story of reinvention, following Bowie as he emerges from his ordinary life as David Jones and into the exploding rock scene of mid-Sixties London. Part biography and part imagination, the illustrations depict both true-to-history recording sessions and shows as well as imaginary outer space conversations between Bowie and Ziggy Stardust, his legendary alter-ego sent from Mars. The graphic novel follows Ziggy’s origins and his inevitable end, leaving off before Bowie’s next manifestation begins: The Thin White Duke.

“The incarnations of David Bowie were, in themselves, science fictional,” writes award-winning author Neil Gaiman in Bowie’s forward. “All I was missing was a Bowie comic,” he says of his years as a young fan, “and, missing it, I would draw bad Bowie comics myself.”

Such a comic won’t be missing for long. Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams is currently available for pre-order on various online outlets. The 160-page graphic novel will be released on January 7th, 2020.

