Bow Wow Charged With Battery After Altercation With Woman in Atlanta

Rapper and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta co-star Leslie Holden both arrested and charged with “Battery Substantial Physical Harm” after police “were unable to determine the primary aggressor”

Rapper Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, attends WE TV's "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" premiere screening at iPics Theaters, in New YorkWE TV's "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Premiere Screening, New York, USA - 16 May 2017

Bow Wow was arrested and charged with battery after the rapper and a woman were involved in a physical altercation Saturday in Atlanta.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bow Wow was arrested and charged with battery after the rapper and a woman were involved in a physical altercation early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss, and the woman, identified as Leslie Holden, had the alleged fight outside a Midtown Atlanta building around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving on the scene, police noticed “minor visible injuries” on both parties; Holden told police that Moss had hit her, while Moss said Holden assaulted him. Both Moss and Holden were arrested following the incident, as police “were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation.”

Moss was booked into Fulton County jail and charged with “Battery Substantial Physical Harm,” the same charge Holden received, jail records show. The rapper was released on $8,000 bond.

Both Moss and Leslie, under the name Kiyomi Leslie, film the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta in the city. Earlier in the night, Moss was partaking in the pre-Super Bowl festivities, including an appearance at Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl party, TMZ reports, adding that Leslie is Moss’ “on-and-off girlfriend.”

