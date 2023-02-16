Math Metallers Botch Extend Reunion Tour

Math-metal trailblazers Botch will extend their reunion for a U.S. tour this fall.

After playing what was then billed as their final concert in Seattle in 2002, the group reunited last year to record a sprawling new track, “One Twenty Two,” to accompany a reissue of their last full-length, We Are the Romans. Now, the group will keep the reunion going with a trek that runs through the end of 2023. A reissue of their first album, American Nervoso, will also come out on its 25th anniversary, March 24.

The reunited band will play its first public concert since the Seattle sendoff Friday at Tacoma, Washington’s Spanish Ballroom. They have two more dates booked for Seattle next week.

The new tour extends the reunion to the Midwest, Rocky Mountains, East Coast, and California. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time and are available via the band’s Link Tree.

Guitarist Dave Knudson previously opened up about getting the band back together, saying it happened rather unintentionally.

"During Covid, I was writing my debut solo LP, and mentally, I was sick of everything in quarantine," Knudson said at the time. "Lots of frustration had set in at home, and I figured the best way to deal with it was to write something heavy. I had no intention of writing anything for Botch." The feeling of the track led him to reach out to Botch vocalist Dave Verellen, and that had a chain reaction bringing in the rest of the band.

Botch tour dates:

Feb. 17 – Tacoma, WA @ The Spanish Ballroom

Feb. 24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Feb. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Oct. 5 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct. 6 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Oct. 14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Oct. 19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Oct. 21 – Denver, CO @ Summit Hall

Nov. 11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Nov. 14 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Nov. 17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Dec. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

Dec. 9 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

Dec. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency