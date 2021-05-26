Boston Calling to Return in 2022 With Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters

The Boston Calling festival announced that it will return in 2022 with headlining sets from Rage Against the Machine and the Foo Fighters.

The festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend next year, May 27th through 29th. A limited number of early bird three-day tickets are on sale now via the Boston Calling website.

Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine are the only confirmed acts for Boston Calling 2022 as of now. A release noted the full lineup will feature over 60 artists, including an additional headliner, all of which will be announced in the coming months.

“We couldn’t be happier to return in 2022 and deliver a full-scale festival with two of the world’s most celebrated rock bands as our headliners,” Boston Calling’s co-founder and chief executive Brian Appel said in a statement. “We’ve spent the past year working on a festival that our fans can really look forward to, and we’re so excited to share more news and surprises as we get into next year.”

Foo Fighters and Rage were both set to headline Boston Calling 2020, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Red Hot Chili Peppers were slated to be the third headliner that year, while the rest of the lineup boasted acts like the 1975, Brittany Howard, Run the Jewels, Liam Gallagher, Noname, and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s unclear how many of those acts, if any, will return for 2022.