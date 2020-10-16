Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg Team Up for Funk-Filled ‘Jam On’

Bootsy Collins has tapped Snoop Dogg for “Jam On,” off his upcoming album The Power of the One, out October 23rd.

The track opens with Snoop Dogg rapping across Collins’ spacebass: “And when I do it/You know I did it/’Cause my groove is exquisite.” The pre-chorus nods to Funkadelic’s “One Nation Under a Groove,” with 17-year-old Brandon “Taz” Niederauer on guitar and Midnight Star’s Belinda Lipscomb on backing vocals.

“Working with Snoop is always like a breath of fresh air,” Collins tells Rolling Stone. “He is always connected to the streets and the outer-more sensitive limits of the universe. Like a well-oiled machine, he’s always livin’ the dream.”

“While recording ‘Jam On,’ he went to the basketball court and started courting the rock,” he added. “By the time he got finished, everybody was jammin’ down the block! Once the idea of the song was developed, ‘Jam On’ took on a creation all its own. Snoop Dogg was so smooth with his thang, he could call in his part on the phone.”

The Power of the One was co-written and arranged by Collins. Work on the album began prior to the pandemic at Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and completed during lockdown at his own studio — Boot-Cave Studios — in Cincinnati.

Collins will celebrate the release of The Power of the One with the livestream event, Bootsy Collins Album Release Galactic Birthday Bash. The stream kicks off on October 23rd at 9 pm E.T. Tickets are available on his website.