Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg Travel to a Funked-Out Future in ‘Jam On’ Video

Bootsy Collins has released a characteristically eye-popping new clip for “Jam On,” his recent collaboration with Snoop Dogg and 17-year-old guitarist Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.

The clip is a delightfully outlandish space-age blast with Bootsy — wearing a stunning, glittering red top hat and matching outfit — and Co. delivering the song from a funked-out future. Niederauer steals the show with his impeccable shredding, while the clip also serves as a tribute to late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboard player, Bernie Worrell, who appears via archival footage.

Along with releasing the “Jam On” video, Collins has programmed and launched a new free internet radio station, Bootsy Radio. The station will feature plenty of music, alongside a mix of interviews, “unreleased grooves from the Bootzilla archives,” and an array of other material. Both the video and radio station arrive in time to celebrate Collins’ favorite holiday, Halloween, which he marked last year with a cover of the all-time classic, “Monster Mash,” featuring Buckethead.

Collins released his most recent album, The Power of the One, earlier this month. Along with Snoop Dogg and Niederaurer, the record features contributions from Branford Marsalis, Bernard Purdie, Larry Graham, Béla Fleck, Dr. Cornel West, and more.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Collins touched on the concept of “the one” contained in the album’s title, saying: “I’ve started to realize ‘the one’ is bigger than musical terms. It means all of us collectively together, we’re equal. We are the one. We’re the ones that take care of this planet. We’re the ones that make the music and invent stuff. And regardless of our differences, we all are still on this mothership, which is the Earth. It’s one planet, and we’re all on it. There are millions of us on the planet, but we’re all one people. If we go at it that way, we can do anything. That’s the power of the one.”