Bootsy Collins Teams With Blues Maestro Kingfish for New ‘Creepin” Video

“I wanted it to be the kind of thang that messes with your mind and questions your sanity,” singer says

Bootsy Collins has released a new video for his song, “Creepin’” featuring ace blues musician Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

The clip finds Kingfish and his band performing the track in a dive bar, with the guitarist peeling off a dizzying number of equally dizzying solos while providing some fine lead vocals as well. Bootsy appears via an old television set, broadcasting live with characteristically eye-popping style (and even occasionally appearing with a werewolf’s mask to lend the “Creepin’” clip some cheeky creepiness).

“Creepin’” appears on Bootsy’s most recent album, The Power of the One, and he said of the song: “I wanted it to be the kind of thang that messes with your mind and questions your sanity. Well, I started to think about my hallucination ‘dazes’ when I was stoned out of my mind in a room about six by eight — just big enough to lie down on a bed — trippin’ out on Hendrix and Howlin’ Wolf. I remember seeing things and colors creepin’ in and out of my room, it was all kinda creepy. Remember this was the first room I ever had to myself.”

He also touched on tapping Kingfish for the song, saying he learned about the musician after watching his videos on YouTube: “I loved his bluesy soulful sound. I also liked his voice. I hit him up online to ask him would he like to solo and sing on a song with me, and he said of course… He sent me what he was hearing and we went straight to work. My engineer Tobe Donohue and I picked out the best takes then arranged the song. Next thing you know, we were ‘Creepin’’ in that six by eight room I was talkin’ about! I love it when you get a great idea and it becomes even greater when you add the right ingredients to it.”

To mark the holiday season, the Bootsy Collins Foundation is launching a 12 Days of Boot-a-Claus holiday giveaway through December 24th. Those who donate $5 or more will be eligible to win a variety of prizes, and all proceeds will go to Madi’s House, which provides support for young adults with mental health issues.

