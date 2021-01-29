Bootsy Collins Embraces Some After-Hours Funk in New Video for ‘Lips Turn Blue’

Bootsy Collins has released a video for his funked-out slow jam, “Lips Turn Blue,” featuring vocals from Cincinnati singer Emmaline.

Directed by Oscar Arce, the eye-popping clip finds Bootsy and Emmaline delivering their parts against a kaleidoscopic backdrop of puckering neon lips. The video also features singer Olvido Ruiz as an extra back-up dancer.

“Lips Turn Blue” notably marks Bootsy’s first bilingual track, with Emmaline singing part of the chorus in Spanish. “It’s pretty exciting to introduce something we have never done together as a team to the world,” Collins tells Rolling Stone. “For me, it’s like cooking, you add different spices and herbs to get that special sauce that excites your taste buds. Well, in this case, your earbuds!”

“Lips Turn Blue” appears on Bootsy’s most recent album, The Power of One, which arrived last October. The record boasts an array of collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Branford Marsalis, Larry Graham, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Christian McBride, and Dr. Cornel West.

On Saturday, January 30th, Bootsy will premiere a concert film capturing his set on the 2014 Jam Cruise 12 with the Funk Utility Band. The 90-minute livestream show starts at 9 p.m. ET and tickets are on sale now.