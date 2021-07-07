Bootsy Collins Drops New ‘Bewise’ Remix, Named Master of Ceremonies for 2022 World Games

Bootsy Collins has tapped G-funk super-producer FredWreck for a new remix of his Power of One track, “Bewise.”

FredWreck’s remix offers a streamlined take on the original, boosting the bubbling bass and letting the slick drums cruise beneath verses delivered by Robert “Bewise” Harding. “I called on one of my West Coast G-Funk Dog FredWreck to ensure that G-Funk would be infused with P-Funk so that we could continue to Funk Up the World with a Purpose,” Bootsy said in a statement.

The new “Bewise” remix is also set to serve as the theme song for the 2022 World Games, where Bootsy will also serve as the Master of Ceremonies. The multi-sport competition features events not included in the Olympics, and will take place July 7th through the 17th, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets are on sale now for individual sporting events, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

When asked about the honor of serving as the World Games’ Master of Ceremony, Bootsy exclaimed, “Are you funkin’ kiddin’ me? Y’all already know that music and sports is my thang!”

Along with all the sports, the 2022 World Games will feature a massive musical lineup. Joining Bootsy will be Sheila E., the Blind Boys of Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Sara Evans, Alabama’s Randy Owen, Monica, Tony! Toni! Toné!, the Rolling Stones’ Chuck Leavell, Greg Phillinganes, Pastor Mike, Jr., Worth the Wait, Yolanda Adams, Bo Bice, Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks, conductor Dr. Henry Panion, III, plus members of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and the Voices of the World Games Youth Choir.