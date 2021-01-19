Pop Smoke Features in New Trailer for Eddie Huang Sports Film ‘Boogie’

Focus Features has released the official trailer for Boogie, the directorial debut of food personality and author Eddie Huang.

The film stars Taylor Takahashi as Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a high school basketball prodigy living in Queens, New York, with dreams of one day playing in the NBA. His parents disapprove, pressuring Boogie to apply for a scholarship to an elite college. Their Chinese cultural traditions, along with Boogie’s father being a police officer, cause rifts between Boogie and his peers. On top of that, he must juggle his hoop dreams with navigating a new girlfriend, his high school grades, and the expectations held against him as a Chinese basketball player. As Boogie says in the trailer, “I’ve got 5,000 years of Chinese history — it’s a lot of pressure.”

The late rapper Pop Smoke stars in the film, as one of Boogie’s basketball rivals; an original song features heavily in the trailer.

Boogie was written and directed by Huang and produced by Josh Bratman, Josh McLaughlin, and Michael Tadross. Along with Takahashi and Pop Smoke, the film stars Taylour Paige, Pamelyn Chee, Mike Moh, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Alexa Mareka, and Perry Yung. It’s scheduled for release on March 5th.