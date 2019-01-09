See Boogie’s ‘Silent Ride’ Video — With a Baptism and a Stripper

Boogie is good. Coldplay circa 2002 is…fine. I guess, potentially great if you’re Jay-Z. Nevertheless, the Compton rapper’s “Silent Ride” video looks very similar to Coldplay’s classic video of Chris Martin walking backward through the streets like a psycho person and the Pharcyde’s “Drop.” “Silent Ride” is a narrative told in reverse where Boogie travels from a baptism by his peers, into a house for a striptease and finally into a car where it appears he’s about to perform some violent act.

As Boogie tends to do, “Silent Ride” is a dry critique of youth culture. The bars are relatable (“I don’t store they numbers, just instead/I start scrolling through the texts and look for pictures in the thread”) and darkly truthful (“you’re only banging ’cause of streaming, ain’t ya?/You’re only gang when it’s convenient, ain’t ya?”). It’s a fitting single as he embarks on the next part of his career.

On Tuesday, Boogie announced the release of his debut album, Everythings for Sale, is January 25th. In October 2017, Shady Records announced they signed the West Coast rapper.

“He’s [Eminem] heard the album and loves it,” Boogie told HipHopDX in September. “The best advice he’s given me is to not be afraid to use my voice in regards to my melodies because he appreciates it when I sing. Sometimes I be letting the homies from the hood talk me out of singing because I want to be hard for them.”