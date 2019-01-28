Boogie and J.I.D Cycle Through Faces in ‘Soho’

Surreal, funny and eerie, Boogie and J.I.D’s “Soho” video unfolds like a horror movie. “I do not beef in the photos/I don’t be tweaking for promo,” Boogie raps between bites of spaghetti. As the Compton rapper sits in front of a backdrop, he cycles through photo shoots, each time his appearance changing slightly. In a little over two minutes, Boogie spoofs the outfits of other rappers as his eyes and skin morph from human to the grotesque. Similarly, J.I.D raps through a heavily bandaged face about dreams of being signed to Death Row and avoiding Nobu. By video’s end, after devoting an entire song to avoiding worthless meeting in SoHo, Boogie is a vetriloquist’s dummy. Do with that what you will.

In an interview with Billboard, Boogie described the challenging topics he addressed on his most recent album, Everythings For Sale.

“The hardest thing to rap about was me accepting that I’m conscious of my ignorance. I think that’s something a lot of us run from. We try to play ignorant to a lot of stuff, but you knowing that you’re ignorant, you are kind of conscious of it. So it’s me just accepting that, like, “n—a you really gotta change,” and to stop just talking about change and faking it, but really sit there with yourself and reflect and figure out what you need to change.”