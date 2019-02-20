Watch Boogie Team With Eminem for Blood-Soaked ‘Rainy Days’ Video

Boogie and Eminem drift through rooms filled with graffiti and dripping blood in their brooding “Rainy Days” video. The clip utilizes weather imagery to highlight the lyrics’ bleak mood — from clouds hovering overhead to lightning striking Eminem and illuminating his skeleton. “I’ve been thuggin’ through my rainy days, for days/I ain’t really tryna hang today, today,” Boogie sings on the moody chorus. “I need changes in a major way, a way/I just pray I never fade away, away,”

“Rainy Days” appears on Boogie’s recently issued debut LP, Everythings for Sale, issued via Eminem’s Shady Records label. The album also features the singles “Silent Ride” and “Self Destruction,” along with guest spots from J.I.D. (“Soho”) and 6LACK (“Skydive II”).

In a recent HipHopDX interview, Boogie detailed how Eminem encouraged him to use a melodic vocal style. “The best advice he’s given me is to not be afraid to use my voice in regards to my melodies because he appreciates it when I sing,” he said. “Sometimes I be letting the homies from the hood talk me out of singing because I want to be hard for them.”