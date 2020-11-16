Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Join Forces on Dreamy ‘6000 Ft.’

The veteran DJ/producer Bonobo balances languor and propulsion on “6000 Ft,” a new collaboration with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs that was released on Friday.

“6000 Ft.” follows “Heartbreak,” another track with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs which came out in September. These tracks mark the first releases through Bonobo’s new label, Outlier. “‘Heartbreak’ seems like a good starting point and was the track that became the catalyst to start the label — one for the dance floors in a time when they’re dearly missed,” Bonobo explained in a statement. While “Heartbreak” is ferocious, with pummeling drums and grand synthesizers, “6000 Ft.” is more relaxed, content to simmer without ever boiling over.

Bonobo’s last album, Migration, came out in 2017. He released a pair of one-offs, “Linked” and “Ibrik,” last year, and also helped Ólafur Arnalds with “Bloom,” which came out earlier this month.

While Bonobo has been doling out new tracks sparingly, he recently put together an enjoyable two-hour selection of music for BBC’s long-running Essential Mix series, working again with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. The two men highlighted several overlooked gems from this year, including David Morales’ remix of Tibi Dabo’s “Komorebi” and Lxry’s “Memphis,” more songs that would fit perfectly on “dance floors in a time when they’re dearly missed.”