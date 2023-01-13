fbpixel
'A Sort of Homecoming'

Bono and the Edge Give David Letterman Tour of Dublin, Intimate Concert in Disney+ Special

A Sort of Homecoming arrives same day (March 17) as new album of reimagined U2 classics Songs of Surrender
Bono and the Edge with David Letterman Disney+

U2’s Bono and the Edge give David Letterman a tour of their native Dublin as well as the band’s catalog in an upcoming Disney+ music special.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman finds the former late-night host accepting the U2 duo’s invitation to spend time with them in Dublin, marking Letterman’s first-ever trip to Ireland. With documentary cameras in tow, Bono, the Edge, and Letterman toured the city and its music scene, culminating in an intimate concert performed by the U2 duo at a local landmark.

“Recently, I won a radio contest,” Letterman joked in a statement. “Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them ― I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities).”

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman, premiering March 17 on the streaming service, was directed by Morgan Neville, the documentarian behind 20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.

“I fell in love with U2 and David Letterman at roughly the same time, somewhere around my sophomore year of high school,” Neville said in a statement. “That somehow decades later we would all come together in Ireland to make this show was an unlikely dream somehow come to life.”

The Letterman-hosted special arrives the same day that U2 will release Songs of Surrender, a reimagining of 40 songs from across the band’s catalog.

