Bono Posts Song for the People of Italy in Wake of COVID-19

Bono took to U2’s official Instagram channel to post a piano ballad he wrote Tuesday for the people of Italy.

“For the Italians who inspired it,” he wrote, “for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the frontline, it’s you we’re singing to.”

“A little postcard from Dublin,” he said before playing the piano ballad from his home in Ireland. “On this St. Patrick’s Day, a little tune made up here about an hour ago. I think it’s called ‘Let Your Love Be Known.'”

“I walk through the streets of Dublin and no one was near,” Bono sings. “Yes, I don’t know you/No I didn’t think I didn’t care/You live so very far away/Just across the square/You can’t touch, but you can sing across rooftops/Sing on the phone/Sing and promise me you won’t stop/Sing your love be known.”

The new song’s lyrics were inspired by the Italians who have been joining their voices in song through open windows during their nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus. Over 2,500 Italians have died from the virus in recent weeks and the numbers continue to climb at an alarming rate despite the extreme measures the country has taken.

U2 have been on hiatus since the Joshua Tree 2019 tour ended with the band’s first-ever concert in India on December 15th, 2019. Their last album was 2018’s Songs of Experience.