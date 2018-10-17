Bono, Pharrell, Michael Stipe Contribute to Artist’s Album Honoring Dead Cat

Bono, Pharrell, Michael Stipe and Laurie Anderson are among a host of musicians who have contributed to a new album from French artist Sophie Calle about her dead cat, NPR reports.

The 37-track project is named for the late feline, Souris, which translates to “mouse” in English. Souris Calle is available to stream via Spotify, while it can also be purchased on triple LP vinyl.

Souris Calle opens with a voicemail ode from Bono, who speaks over a rumbling rock groove: “She seems to hide all looks that have ever fallen into her/ So that like an audience she can look them over/ Menacing and sullen, curls asleep with them/ Then all at once, as if awakened/ She turns her face to yours/ And with a shock you see yourself/ Tiny, inside the golden amber of her eyeballs.”

Both Anderson and Pharrell, as well as Jarvis Cocker, contribute short interludes fittingly titled, “A Cat Named Mouse,” while Stipe softly croons on the soothing cut, “Souris Nocturne.” Other contributors include the National (“Le Violon Blanc de Monsieur Souris”), Juliette Armanet (“Cool Cat”), Casey Spooner (“The Exquisite Corpse of Souris”) and the French duo Brigitte (“Souriais-tu Là?”).

Calle announced Souris Calle in June and the project debuted at the Perrotin gallery in Paris this month. The exhibit also includes a series of photographs and autobiographical texts Calle wrote about the deaths of not just her cat, but also her close family and friends.

“When you say you’re sad about the cat, it’s a bit obscene for people,” Called told Artnet. “You can’t say that. I mean, if I say my mother or my father is dead, everyone tells me ‘Oh, poor thing, she lost her mother, oh, poor thing, she lost her father,’ but if we say that about our cat, we seem ridiculous. It makes me laugh, when for me, in my daily life, it was almost more violent, because I lived with my cat. I didn’t live with my parents.”