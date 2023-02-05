Bonnie Raitt Unexpectedly Wins Song of the Year for ‘Just Like That’ at Grammys 2023

Bonnie Raitt took home the award for Song of the Year for “Just Like That” at the Grammys.

“This is just an unreal moment,” Raitt said in her speech. “Thank you for honoring me, the only academy that surrounded me with so much support and appreciates the art of songwriting as I do. I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved organs to help another person live.”

She added: “The story was so simple and so beautiful for these times. And people have been responding to the song partly because of how much I love and we all love John Prine. And that was the inspiration for the music for this song, telling the story from the inside.

“Just Like That” was also awarded Best American Roots Song, while Raitt also picked up a trophy earlier in the night with “Made Up My Mind” for Best Americana Performance.

“I don’t write a lot of songs but I’m so proud that you appreciate this one and what this means for me and for the rest of the songwriters, who I would not be up here tonight if it wasn’t for the art of the great soul digging, hard working people that put these songs and ideas to music,” Raitt continued. “So I thank my team for helping me get this record out and thank you so much. I’m just totally humbled. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted singer recorded the title track for Just Like That… — her first album in six years — in Sausalito, California in summer 2021. The musician self-produced the record and recorded alongside bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

Raitt's winning single was up against Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5," Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Adele's "Easy On Me," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Gayle's "Abcdefu," DJ Khaled's "God Did," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," and Lizzo's "About Damn Time."

Following her acceptance speech, Raitt told the press room that the song was inspired by her need for good news and thanked her loyal fans for sticking by her.

“To be 73 years old and get a song of the year…when I’m barely a songwriter,” she said. “After five decades, I do it because I love it. But I am so lucky to still get to do this for a living. I’m pinching myself.”