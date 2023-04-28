Bonnie Raitt Postpones Tour Dates to Undergo Surgery for ‘Medical Situation’

Bonnie Raitt‘s upcoming concerts in May will be put on hold until further notice as the musician undergoes a needed procedure. “Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address,” representatives for Raitt announced through her official Twitter account. “The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks.”

This wrench in Raitt’s schedule means that she will no longer perform at Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend and will reschedule shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh. The events were originally scheduled for May 17 through May 23. The Louisville and Indianapolis shows have already been rescheduled to June 30 and July 1, respectively. The Athens and Pittsburgh concerts will have new dates announced at a later time.

“We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience. It’s always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen,” the statement continued. “Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands. She was so looking forward to these shows, but we’re excited to be able to resume our 2023 tour, now kicking off in Dublin, Ireland, June 1st. Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.”

The stretch of concerts are part of the Just Like That… tour, which Raitt began last year and has since extended to include more shows in support of her eighteenth studio album of the same name. Prior to the tour, Raitt had last been on the road in 2019.