Bonnie Raitt Previews New Album With ‘Made Up Mind’

Bonnie Raitt will release a new album, Just Like That…, April 22 via Redwing. The musician has unveiled the LP’s first single: a bluesy, self-produced song titled “Made Up Mind.”

Raitt recorded Just Like That… in Sausalito, Calif. last summer. The musician produced it herself alongside mixing engineer Ryan Freeland. She tapped a collection of musicians for the songs: bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

In December, Raitt announced her Just Like That tour, which runs from March through the summer. Special guests Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples will join on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Just Like That… follows Raitt’s 2016 album, Dig in Deep. She and Freeland won a Grammy for Best Americana Album in 2013 for their work on her 2012 effort, Slipstream.

In 2016, Raitt told Rolling Stone that she enjoys releasing music on her own terms. “My end of the music business doesn’t rely so much on looks,” she said. “It allows you to age more gracefully than the mainstream pop stars that are total babes. People are snarkier about them getting older. It’s just terrible. So I’m actually relieved that I’m in the character actress end of the world, where I can just get more seasoned and people go, ‘Oh, well, look how mythical she’s become!’”