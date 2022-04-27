Bonnie Raitt Shows Off Her Slide Guitar Chops in New ‘Made Up Mind’ Video

Bonnie Raitt shows off her ever-incredible slide guitar skills in the new video for her rendition of the Bros. Landreth’s song, “Made Up Mind.”

Raitt and her band recorded the video for the song in Los Angeles, with the singer-songwriter telling Rolling Stone that they opted for a simple, live setup because “[w]e wanted to capture the vibe of the full band performing because ultimately we couldn’t wait to get out on tour and play this song live.”

“Made Up Mind” appears on Raitt’s new album, Just Like That…, which was released Friday, April 22. The record includes four new songs by Raitt, as well as a handful of tracks she’d been eager to record for a while, including Toots and the Maytals’ “Love So Strong,” “Something’s Got a Hold of My Heart” by NRBQ’s Al Anderson, and “Made Up Mind.”

“I knew I had to cut ‘Made Up Mind’ the first time I heard it on the Bros. Landreth’s Juno award-winning album, Let it Lie,” Raitt says. “It has my favorite combo of soulful groove, strong melody and lyrics, and, what I love the most, Joey’s killer blues guitar. My band and I couldn’t wait to do our own take and I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

She adds: “I met the Bros. Landreth after being knocked out by their opening set at the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 2014. Reminded me of Little Feat and the Band — great songs, singing, and killer playing. And our hope was the music video could capture some of that same spirit.”

Rait will return to the road next month in support of Just Like That…, and she has dates scheduled all the way through November. Raitt will receive support from Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, and Marc Cohn on select dates.