Bonnie Raitt Brings a Soulful Groove to ‘Made Up Mind’ on ‘Kimmel’

Bonnie Raitt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform her recent single “Made Up Mind,” which dropped in February. Raitt showcased the mid-tempo, bluesy tune — which she self-produced — alongside her band.

“Made Up Mind,” a reworking of a song by the Bros. Landreth, is the first single off Raitt’s latest LP, Just Like That…, out April 22 via Redwing. Raitt recorded Just Like That… in Sausalito, California last summer. The musician produced the record herself, working alongside mixing engineer Ryan Freeland. She tapped a collection of musicians for the songs: bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt noted in a statement. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Just Like That… follows Raitt’s 2016 album, Dig in Deep. She and Freeland won a Grammy for Best Americana Album in 2013 for their work on her 2012 effort, Slipstream.

Raitt, who recently presented at the Grammys, will embark on her Just Like That tour, which runs from April through the summer, this week. Special guests Lucinda Williams and Mavis Staples will join on select dates. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.