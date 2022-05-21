 See Bonnie Raitt Showcase New LP 'Just Like That…' on 'CBS Mornings' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Un Día Normal' Turns 20: Juanes Remembers
Home Music Music News

See Bonnie Raitt Showcase New LP ‘Just Like That…,’ Talk ‘Nick of Time’ on ‘CBS Mornings’

Rock Hall-inducted singer performs three songs for “Saturday Sessions,” including 1989’s “Love Letter”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bonnie Raitt showcased her new album Just Like That… and talked about her classic LP Nick of Time on CBS Saturday Morning.

For the show’s “Saturday Sessions,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted singer performed her rendition of the Bros. Landreth’s “Made Up Mind” and “Livin’ for the Ones” from the new LP, as well as her Nick of Time hit “Love Letter”; Raitt’s 1989 album was recently enshrined in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. 

“Circumstantially, it changed my life,” Raitt said of Nick of Time on CBS Saturday Morning.

Raitt recorded Just Like That… — her first album in six years — in Sausalito, California in summer 2021. The musician produced the record herself and recorded alongside bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt noted in a statement. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Raitt returns to the road this month in support of Just Like That…, with dates scheduled all the way through November. “The two-and-a-half years where I couldn’t play live was really, really hard,” Raitt told CBS Saturday Morning of the pandemic pause on touring. Raitt will receive support from Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, and Marc Cohn on select dates.

In This Article: Bonnie Raitt

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.