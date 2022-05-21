See Bonnie Raitt Showcase New LP ‘Just Like That…,’ Talk ‘Nick of Time’ on ‘CBS Mornings’

Bonnie Raitt showcased her new album Just Like That… and talked about her classic LP Nick of Time on CBS Saturday Morning.

For the show’s “Saturday Sessions,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted singer performed her rendition of the Bros. Landreth’s “Made Up Mind” and “Livin’ for the Ones” from the new LP, as well as her Nick of Time hit “Love Letter”; Raitt’s 1989 album was recently enshrined in the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

“Circumstantially, it changed my life,” Raitt said of Nick of Time on CBS Saturday Morning.

Raitt recorded Just Like That… — her first album in six years — in Sausalito, California in summer 2021. The musician produced the record herself and recorded alongside bassist James “Hutch” Hutchinson, drummer Ricky Fataar, keyboardist and backing vocalist Glenn Patscha, and guitarist Kenny Greenberg.

“On this record, I wanted to stretch,” Raitt noted in a statement. “I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before.”

Raitt returns to the road this month in support of Just Like That…, with dates scheduled all the way through November. “The two-and-a-half years where I couldn’t play live was really, really hard,” Raitt told CBS Saturday Morning of the pandemic pause on touring. Raitt will receive support from Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, and Marc Cohn on select dates.