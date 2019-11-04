The First Time: Bonnie Raitt and Brandi Carlile

Bonnie Raitt and Brandi Carlile recently sat down for a joint “The First Time” video interview, while interviewing each other for their “Musicians on Musicians” interview.

The duo traded stories about the first times they heard each other’s music (for Raitt, it was “The Story”) their earliest supporters (a summer camp counselor, for Raitt), the very first record they fell in love with (Elton John’s Tumbleweed Connection, for Carlile), and more.

“When I get all worked up musically and feel like I’m on the edge and getting ready to lose control over my vocals or how I’m playing,” Carlile tells Raitt, “I tell myself in my mind, I’m like, “Calm down and be Bonnie.'”

Later on in the interview, the duo share their first-ever encounters with their own musical heroes: the Indigo Girls (Carlile) and John Hammond Jr. (Raitt).

“I hear the attitude,” Raitt told Carlile during their “Musicians on Musician’s” interview. “I wish I could have the range and sing like you do. But if I could, I would sing like you.”