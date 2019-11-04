 Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt: First Time Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Jay Inslee Isn’t Going Away Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The First Time: Bonnie Raitt and Brandi Carlile

The duo trade stories about the first times they heard each other’s music and more in video interview

By

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bonnie Raitt and Brandi Carlile recently sat down for a joint “The First Time” video interview, while interviewing each other for their “Musicians on Musicians” interview.

The duo traded stories about the first times they heard each other’s music (for Raitt, it was “The Story”) their earliest supporters (a summer camp counselor, for Raitt), the very first record they fell in love with (Elton John’s Tumbleweed Connection, for Carlile), and more.

“When I get all worked up musically and feel like I’m on the edge and getting ready to lose control over my vocals or how I’m playing,” Carlile tells Raitt, “I tell myself in my mind, I’m like, “Calm down and be Bonnie.'”

Later on in the interview, the duo share their first-ever encounters with their own musical heroes: the Indigo Girls (Carlile) and John Hammond Jr. (Raitt).

“I hear the attitude,” Raitt told Carlile during their “Musicians on Musician’s” interview. “I wish I could have the range and sing like you do. But if I could, I would sing like you.”

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.