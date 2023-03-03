Bonnaroo Pledges to Remain a ‘Safe Haven’ in Face of Tennessee Anti-Drag Law

Bonnaroo has pledged to remain a “safe haven for people of all walks of life” in response to a newly passed Tennessee bill restricting public drag shows.

The long-running Manchester, Tennessee, festival issued a statement Friday, tweeting that Bonnaroo “has and always will be a place for inclusivity, a safe haven for people of all walks of life and a champion of self-expression.”

The festival continued, “Rest assured The Farm will remain a sanctuary for those freedoms and Bonnaroovians will see no changes in programming or celebration of self-expression at the festival.”

On Thursday, in addition to banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care and prohibiting surgeries and hormone treatments for transgender youth, Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation that made Tennessee the first state in the country to restrict public drag performances.

The measure, which restricts “adult cabaret entertainment” in locations where it might be seen by minors, is in line with existing obscenity law, but also “that feature topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers.” First-time violators will be slapped with a misdemeanor and repeat offenders will face felony charges.

Despite the specter of legal action, this year’s Bonnaroo will continue unfettered, with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Paramore, and Tyler Childers all set to invade the Farm this June. Elsewhere, musicians are already blasting the law: On Thursday, the Texas country band Vandoliers dressed in drag for their concert in Maryville, Tennessee, in a show of solidarity with the drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community.