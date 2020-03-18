Bonnaroo Postponed Until September Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Bonnaroo 2020 has been moved from its regular June date to the fall in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival was originally slated to take place June 11th through 14th in Manchester, Tennessee, but will now be held September 24th through 27th.

Per a statement posted on the festival’s website, all tickets and onsite accommodations, such as camping, tent rentals, and RV parking, will be honored, while those with off-site accommodations and shuttle reservations will be contacted directly.

The festival promised to keep updating fans via social media and its email list, adding, “Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

The decision to postpone Bonnaroo follows the cancellation of major festivals like SXSW and Ultra, as well as the decision to move Coachella to October. Those festivals, however, were all scheduled to take place in either March or April, making Bonnaroo the first major summer festival to officially alter its plans because the coronavirus.

Over the past week, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the live-music industry, prompting a swath of festival and tour cancellations, and leaving hundreds of musicians, as well as behind-the-scenes personnel, without a crucial source of income. Rolling Stone is tracking all major music, TV, and film cancellations here.