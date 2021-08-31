Bonnaroo Canceled Due to Flooded Festival Grounds

Bonnaroo has canceled this year’s festival due to flooding and other problems that have made the festival grounds unsafe.

In a series of tweets, Bonnaroo said: “While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely. We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that… — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

As the Tennessean reported, heavy rain and flooding — some of which was related to Hurricane Ida — had already forced the festival to shrink part of its campground, and delay its opening.

Bonnaroo said all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets for this year’s festival will be refunded “in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.

“Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time,” Bonnaroo said. “WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022!”

This story is developing