Bonnaroo Attendee Dies After Found Unresponsive at Campgrounds

A 27-year-old man died after suffering a “medical situation” at the Bonnaroo campgrounds Saturday, organizers announced.

A medical team at the Manchester, Tennessee festival were called to the campgrounds and found the man unresponsive and breathing. The Bonnaroo EMS team and Coffee County Emergency Medical Services arrived minutes later and administered CPR, but the man – who was camping at the festival with his father – was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital, the Tennessean reports.

“Earlier today, our medical team in Plaza 11 was asked to respond to a medical situation in a nearby campsite,” the festival said in a statement (via Manchester Times).

“A 27-year-old male patron camping with his father was unresponsive. The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital. We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he has died. We have no further information at this time.”

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death but do not suspect foul play. Neither the festival or the sheriff’s department would release additional information about the man’s name or “underlying medical condition,” but WTVF reports the man was from nearby Brentwood, Tennessee.

In 2018, a 32-year-old man died at the Bonnaroo campgrounds; a toxicology report later revealed that the man had cocaine, MDMA and alcohol in his system.