Stevie Nicks Returns to the Fest Circuit for Bonnaroo 2022 With J. Cole and Machine Gun Kelly

After a two-year break, the festival resumes in Manchester, Tennessee, with the Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, and more

J. Cole, Stevie Nicks, and Machine Gun Kelly are among the performers at the 2022 edition of Bonnaroo.

Bonnaroo is finally back after two years — making its return to Manchester, Tennessee, for four days of music from acts like Gryffin, J. Cole, the Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and Roddy Ricch. The event will take place from June 16 through June 19.

The newly announced lineup is a near-complete overhaul from the set of performances slated for Bonnaroo’s rescheduled Labor Day weekend dates in 2021 before the event was canceled entirely due to flooded festival grounds. That event featured the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, and Lizzo, while Bonnaroo 2022 boasts Disclosure, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Lord Huron, and Isaiah Rashad. The weekend also includes Porter Robinson, Chvrches, Judah & the Lion, 100 gecs, Sowthai, Ludacris, Ashe, Benee, and Joy Oladokun, among others. It all wraps up on Sunday with performances by Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Wallows, Coin, Tinashe, Tierra Whack, Fletcher, Herbie Hancock, and more.

Bonnaroo Lineup

Last August, Nicks — who was scheduled to perform at the Jazz Aspen Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — pulled all remaining festival appearances for the year citing a rise in Covid-19 cases throughout the United States.

“While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021,” she wrote in a statement shared to social media. “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer. I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Ticket sales for the festival go live on January 13 via the official Bonnaroo website.

