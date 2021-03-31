Bonnaroo 2021: Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator Headline Labor Day Weekend Fest

Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Tyler, the Creator are set to headline the return of Bonnaroo, scheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.

Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Rey will also perform top-billed sets at the four-day festival, which — after it was forced to cancel its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic — returns to “the Farm” in Manchester, Tennessee, on September 2nd through 5th, three months after the fest’s usual June scheduling.

Other acts slated to play Bonnaroo 2021 — which marks the 20th anniversary of the summer festival — include Run the Jewels, My Morning Jacket, Deftones, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Bridgers, Leon Bridges, Deadmau5, Incubus, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Jason Isbell and the 100 Unit, and more.

The Thursday night festivities will be led by a Grand Ole Opry showcase featuring special guests. On Friday, Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion will perform the headlining sets, with Primus, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Jack Harlow, Nelly, Grace Potter, Waxahatchee, the Weather Station, and more booked for September 3rd.

Saturday features headliner Lizzo and Tame Impala with G-Eazy, Jon Batiste, Kevin Gates, and a Sylvan Esso-led Superjam on the lineup. Sunday boasts festival-closing sets by Tyler, the Creator and Lana Del Rey, with Brittany Howard, Flogging Molly, Julien Baker, Bill Frisell, the Struts, Flo Milli, Young the Giant, and more scheduled throughout the day. Check out the full lineup below.

“It’s exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement. “Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!”

Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST at the Bonnaroo site. Among the new additions to Bonnaroo include shuttle services from the festival grounds to both Nashville and Chattanooga, as well as improved “plazas” — including Hayley Williams’ “Roo’s Sanctuary of Self Love” — and a production makeover for the Which Stage, the second-largest stage at the festival. The fest’s Other Stage will also feature all-night performances and DJ sets through sunrise each day.