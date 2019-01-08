Bonnaroo 2019: Phish, Post Malone, Childish Gambino Lead Lineup

Phish, Post Malone, Childish Gambino, Solange and Cardi B lead the 2019 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which returns to Manchester, Tennessee from June 13th to 16th.

The Avett Brothers, the Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Odesza, Brandi Carlile, Courtney Barnett, the National, the Lonely Island, John Prine, Marin Morris and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James are also booked to perform at the 18th annual Bonnaroo.

On Friday night, Childish Gambino will serve as headliner before Phish takes the stage for what’s billed as a late-night set; the Vermont jam band, who last played the festival in 2012, will also perform two headlining sets on Bonnaroo’s Sunday night. Post Malone will lead the Saturday night festivities.

Other acts on the lineup include Hozier, Beach House, Walk the Moon, Zhu, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Juice WRLD, Parquet Courts, Deafheaven, Mac DeMarco and Maya Rudolph’s Prince cover band Princess. Also new at the 2019 festival is the “Sanctuary of Self-Love” campground experience curated by Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

In addition to its trademark Superjam – headlined in 2019 by EDM artist Griz on Friday night – this year’s Bonnaroo will feature an all-star Grand Ole Opry headlining set with special guests on Thursday night.

Tickets for the 2019 Bonnaroo go on sale Thursday at the festival’s website. Check out the full Bonnaroo lineup below: