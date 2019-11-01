Bon Jovi Unveil New Single ‘Unbroken’ Benefiting Patriotic Service Dog Foundation

Bon Jovi have unveiled new song “Unbroken,” which the band wrote for Josh Aronson’s documentary, To Be of Service. The film follows war veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the positive impact of being paired with service dogs. The film will screen in several theaters around the U.S. in November.

The song details experiences and emotions from a young soldier’s perspective. “God of mercy/God of light/Save your children from this life,” Jon Bon Jovi sings. “Hear these words, this humble plea/For I have seen the suffering/And with this prayer I’m hoping/That we can be unbroken.”

The band announced via Twitter that all proceeds from downloads of the charity single will benefit the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders in need.

Bon Jovi are readying their follow-up to 2016’s This House Is Not For Sale. The upcoming album, 2020, will be “a real statement record,” Jon Bon Jovi recently told Extra. “It’s not political, but it’s very socially conscious, you know, just awareness of so many things going on in the world right now — whether it is the environment or politics, it’s just the wider array of things that need our attention right now.”

“The Amazon’s burning and the hurricanes are flooding and, you know, people need to bond together,” he continued. “We’re all in this together at the end of the day.”