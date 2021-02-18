Jon Bon Jovi Honors His Family in ‘Story of Love’ Video

Jon Bon Jovi honors his family in the new video for “Story of Love,” a track off his latest album 2020.

The video features Bon Jovi in a large living room filled with family artifacts — an old clock, a tricycle, and several framed photos on the wall. He strums the acoustic guitar while home videos are projected onto a mirror: “Fathers love daughters like mothers love sons/They’ve been writing our story before there was one.”

“Although I wrote ‘Story of Love’ about my family, I hope when people listen to the song and watch the video, they will see themselves and their family,” Bon Jovi said in a statement.

Bon Jovi kicked off this year by performing a cover of the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” for Celebrating America, an event honoring Joe Biden’s inauguration. Last fall, they dropped the concert film On a Night Like This — Bon Jovi 2020, where they performed 2020 for the first time live.

“I don’t think anyone will forget what their lives were like between March and September of 2020,” Bon Jovi told Rolling Stone of the new album. “I think this is the Spanish Flu all over again. But none of us, you and I or our parents, were alive 100 years ago. So this is that moment for us. This song won’t be about shoulder pads and having a hairstyle. This will mark a moment in time.”