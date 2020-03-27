Bon Jovi Teams Up With Prince Harry on New Charity Track ‘Unbroken’

Bon Jovi has released a new single in collaboration with the Duke of Sussex and the the Invictus Games Choir.

The track, “Unbroken,” was recorded last month at London’s Abbey Road Studios and produced by John Shanks alongside the band. All proceeds from the single will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, which supports the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel. It’s a new version of Bon Jovi’s 2019 track “Unbroken” and has been reworked to include the 12-piece choir.

Prince Harry teased the song back in February, posting a video of him in the studio’s sound booth recording vocals alongside Jon Bon Jovi.

“In light of what has come, you know, with his leaving the monarchy, as it were, I didn’t plan on any of this,” Bon Jovi told the BBC of the collaboration in February, noting that he sent Harry a letter asking him to be on the track. “But he said: ‘Not only am I going to come back [to England], you know, but I want to be there when you do it.’ And to do it at Abbey Road, of course where the Beatles once were; and to do it with the ‘artist formerly known as Prince,’ I think it’s gonna be an incredible, moving moment.”

Bon Jovi will release their new album, Bon Jovi 2020, on May 15th. A summer tour is expected to begin in July if the coronavirus pandemic has been contained enough to allow for touring. Earlier this week, the band asked fans to help pen a new song, “Do What You Can,” to bring people together amid the coronavirus pandemic.