Bon Jovi Takes to NYC Streets During Pandemic in ‘Do What You Can’ Video

Bon Jovi offers some words of encouragement to New York City during the Covid-19 pandemic in their new video, “Do What You Can.”

The clip depicts Jon Bon Jovi taking to the streets of New York, mask securely on his face, as the city is in lockdown. In the song, he paints a picture of what the city has been through over the past few months: schools shutting down, makeshift hospitals in Central Park, a Red Cross boat floating on the Hudson.

Inspirational scenes of essential workers, social distanced graduations and more play throughout the video, which ends with Bon Jovi singing atop the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on the Hudson, along with a dedication to “the everyday heroes fighting to rise above this pandemic.” The message rings loud and clear: “When you can’t do what you do, you do what you can.”

“Shooting a video on nearly empty streets of Manhattan amid a global crisis really told the story of ‘Do What You Can’ from the place where I lived it,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “And I know those empty streets look similar to so many parts of America battling this pandemic. But the story of everyday heroes showing amazing courage was inspiring to see and the video, much like the song, has a great deal of hope in it too.”

Bon Jovi will feature the single on their upcoming album, due out October 2nd.