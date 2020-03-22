Bon Jovi’s David Bryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bon Jovi’s David Bryan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Rock Hall-inducted keyboardist revealed Saturday on social media.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” Bryan wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague.”

Bryan continued, “I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!”

Bryan did not specify how he contracted COVID-19. In the weeks prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Bryan was readying for the Broadway arrival of his new musical Diana; he co-wrote the music and lyrics for the show about Princess Diana. The musical was scheduled to open in late-March before the coronavirus shut down Broadway.

Bon Jovi recently announced their upcoming album, aptly titled Bon Jovi 2020, would arrive May 15th, with a summer tour to follow beginning in July if the coronavirus’ grasp on the touring industry lifts.

Jon Bon Jovi is also in self-isolation, but the singer took time to lend his efforts to Chicago citizens’ attempt to launched a citywide singalong of “Livin’ on a Prayer”: