Bon Jovi Prep Free Concert Film ‘On a Night Like This’

Band will perform new album 2020 live for the first time

Angie Martoccio

Musician Jon Bon Jovi performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Dallas High School in Dallas, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Andrew Harnik/AP

Bon Jovi will release the concert film On A Night Like This — Bon Jovi 2020 on November 27th via Facebook.

Filmed in Nashville, the documentary will mark the first time the band performs their new album 2020 live. The preview below shows the band playing and Jon Bon Jovi getting tested for Covid-19 as the 2020 track “Limitless” plays in the background. The film will stream for free on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. ET.

Next month, Bon Jovi will join Maren Morris, Snoop Dogg, and others in the benefit concert Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Changeairing on December 5th. In October, they performed “Beautiful Drug” on Ellen.

“I don’t think anyone will forget what their lives were like between March and September of 2020,” Bon Jovi recently told Rolling Stone of their new album. I think this is the Spanish Flu all over again. But none of us, you and I or our parents, were alive 100 years ago. So this is that moment for us. This song won’t be about shoulder pads and having a hairstyle. This will mark a moment in time.”

