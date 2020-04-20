Bon Jovi Cancel Summer Tour Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Bon Jovi has canceled its summer 2020 tour and plans to fully refund ticketholders amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the band said in a statement. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticketholders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Bon Jovi is set to release a new album, Bon Jovi 2020, May 15th, and the tour in support of the LP was scheduled to launch in June. The record is still expected to arrive on time, and it will mark Bon Jovi’s first since 2016’s This House Is Not for Sale.

Bon Jovi was directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak when keyboardist David Bryan tested positive for the virus in March. On Sunday, he posted on Instagram that he had fully recovered, saying: “There are people who have no symptoms, people who got sick (like me), people fighting for their lives and people who sadly have lost their lives. This is a nasty virus but science/medicine will conquer all. Thank you to all for your well wishes. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses and all on the front lines. You are the true heroes!”

Bon Jovi will also partake in an upcoming broadcast to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The event will feature appearances from Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Jon Stewart, SZA and more, and air April 22nd at 7 p.m. EST via Apple Music and E Street Radio on Sirius XM, plus local television and radio stations.