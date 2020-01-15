Bon Jovi Plot North American Tour

Bon Jovi have scheduled a North American tour for this summer in support of their upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020.

The run kicks off June 10th at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, and wraps with a two-night stand at Madison Square Garden in New York City, July 27th and 28th. Bryan Adams will serve as support throughout most of the trek, save for concerts in Las Vegas (June 20th) and Toronto (July 10th).

Tickets go on sale January 24th at 10 a.m. local time. Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express cardholders will have access to pre-sale tickets from January 21st at 10 a.m. local time through January 23rd at 10 p.m. local time. Complete information is available on Bon Jovi’s website.

Bon Jovi have yet to announce an official release date for 2020, although the album is expected to arrive this year and all tickets for their upcoming tour will be bundled with a CD copy.

Bon Jovi 2020 will follow the group’s 2016 record, This House Is Not for Sale, and in an interview with Extra last year, Jon Bon Jovi said: “It’s not political, but it’s very socially conscious, you know, just awareness of so many things going on in the world right now — whether it is the environment or politics, it’s just the wider array of things that need our attention right now.”

Last November, Bon Jovi unveiled a new song, “Unbroken,” which they wrote for Josh Aronson’s documentary, To Be of Service, about veterans with post traumatic stress disorder who are paired with service dogs. Proceeds from downloads of the single benefited the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation.

Bon Jovi Tour Dates

June 10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 11 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 16 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (without Bryan Adams)

June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 26 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (without Bryan Adams)

July 14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden