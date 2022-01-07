 Bon Jovi Return to the Road With 2022 Spring Tour - Rolling Stone
Bon Jovi Return to the Road With 2022 Spring Tour

Omicron permitting, Rock Hall-inducted band kick off 15-date trek on April 1

Bon Jovi will return to the road this April for the band’s first full-scale tour of the pandemic era.

Dubbed simply “Bon Jovi 2022 Tour,” the 15-date trek — Omicron permitting — kicks off April 1st in Omaha and zips around the Midwest and southern region of the U.S. before concluding April 30th in Nashville. Check out Bon Jovi’s site for ticket information.

Although their summer 2020 tour was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rock Hall-inducted Bon Jovi remained active, performing shows together for benefit shows, livestreamed gigs and promotional appearances. Jon Bon Jovi and company also released their politically minded LP 2020, which featured songs about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, the pandemic, and mass shootings.

“I don’t think anyone will forget what their lives were like between March and September of 2020,” Bon Jovi told Rolling Stone of their new album at the time. “I think this is the Spanish Flu all over again. But none of us, you and I or our parents, were alive 100 years ago. So this is that moment for us. This song won’t be about shoulder pads and having a hairstyle. This will mark a moment in time.”

Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates

April 1 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
April 3 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
April 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
April 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
April 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
April 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
April 30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

