Bon Jovi Return to the Road With 2022 Spring Tour

Bon Jovi will return to the road this April for the band’s first full-scale tour of the pandemic era.

Dubbed simply “Bon Jovi 2022 Tour,” the 15-date trek — Omicron permitting — kicks off April 1st in Omaha and zips around the Midwest and southern region of the U.S. before concluding April 30th in Nashville. Check out Bon Jovi’s site for ticket information.

It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022

Although their summer 2020 tour was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rock Hall-inducted Bon Jovi remained active, performing shows together for benefit shows, livestreamed gigs and promotional appearances. Jon Bon Jovi and company also released their politically minded LP 2020, which featured songs about George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, the pandemic, and mass shootings.

“I don’t think anyone will forget what their lives were like between March and September of 2020,” Bon Jovi told Rolling Stone of their new album at the time. “I think this is the Spanish Flu all over again. But none of us, you and I or our parents, were alive 100 years ago. So this is that moment for us. This song won’t be about shoulder pads and having a hairstyle. This will mark a moment in time.”

Bon Jovi 2022 Tour Dates

April 1 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 3 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 8 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 9 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

April 11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

April 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena